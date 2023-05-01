Award for Wyndham woman 'with a big heart’

Margaret McKelvie, centre, with Waihopai Toetoe Community Board chair Pam Yorke, left, and Southland District Council deputy mayor Christine Menzies, after being presented with her award.

A Wyndham woman’s volunteer work for the Wyndham Rest Home and wider community has been recognised with an award.

Margaret McKelvie was recently presented with a Southland District Council Community Service Award by Southland district deputy mayor Christine Menzies.

“Her volunteer efforts and generosity touch a lot of hearts in our community, and she freely gives her time for whatever is asked of her,” Menzies said.

Menzies said McKelvie had been a volunteer at the community rest home for over a decade.

READ MORE:

* Wyndham museum collection goes digital, building still closed

* National recognition for Wyndham & Districts Community Rest Home

* Awesome 87-year-old runs a garden that means his rest home is nearly self-sufficient



“She has given freely of her time to develop and extend their vegetable gardens and flower beds.

“She actively works to encourage residents to enjoy the grounds and assist with gardening activities and works tirelessly, in all weathers, preparing garden beds, maintaining plantings and delivering end products to the home.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff An aerial view of Wyndham.

“Margaret has assisted with craft activities, decorating tables for special occasions, and provides floral displays and dining table flowers throughout the years.”

Menzies commented that McKelvie oversaw Duke of Edinburgh students from Menzies College who worked in the rest home grounds as part of their community service and as a past member of the Wyndham Historical society, she had been involved in fundraising and organising displays in the former museum building.

“Her volunteer efforts and generosity touch a lot of hearts in our community, and she freely gives her time for whatever is asked of her,” Menzies said.

“Above all, Margaret is a really humble person, has a big heart and endless energy.”