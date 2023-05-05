Treasured royal tin brings back fond memories for Southland woman

Pat O’Connell and her treasured tin from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pat O’Connell has a tin, it’s oblong and a bit rusty after sitting in a drawer for years, but it has special meaning ahead of this weekend’s coronation.

The 82-year-old was just 12 when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

She remembers the coronation where her mother got a tin with Queen Elizabeth’s face on it.

“I can still remember the coronation because I watched it at home with my parents.”

The tin had biscuits in it, O’Connell said, and she thinks her mother’s gave it to them.

O’Connell used the tin to store special school knick-knacks that has been sitting in her drawer for the last few years.

“That tin; I’ve actually had all little pieces that I had when I was at school, being a Catholic we had rosary beads and little confirmation badges.”

It was one year later that she got to see the Queen in person at Forbury Park Racecourse in Dunedin.

Originally from Dunedin, before moving to Invercargill where she has been for 50 years, O’Connell was in primary school when they were invited to go see the Queen and Prince Philip at the racecourse.

“They came out, and I can remember them going round in an open air car, standing up and making a couple of circuits around the racecourse.”

A group of girls from O’Connell’s primary school were able to attend the event and received little medals from the organisers.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The tin, which O’Connell has kept all these years, held her trinkets from school including some rosary beads and confirmation badges.

O’Connell described the little medal with a green and white ribbon attached to it, however she thinks she has lost it but said her girlfriend still had hers.

The tin and medal would be around 70 years old, she said. They were tiny bits of memorabilia from the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

O’Connell has lived through two monarchies in her time and is about to enter her third.

Having being born during the reign of King George and seeing in the reign of his daughter, Queen Elizabeth, now she will be watching her third monarch ascend the throne.

O’Connell grew up with Elizabeth as her queen and she said there’s not many people who will remember that now, but it will be “nice” to watch Charles be crowned, she said.

She hopes she lives a bit longer to see how his reign will unfold.

King Charles’ coronation is being held on Saturday (NZ time) at Westminster Abbey.