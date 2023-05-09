Power cut to homes in Tuturau after car crashes into power pole

A power pole was taken out in a crash in the Tuturau district early Tuesday morning.

Power was cut to residents in the Tuturau area after a car crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Wyndham Rd, between Cardigan Rd and Mimihau School Rd, at 4.50am.

The power pole has fallen and is currently blocking both lanes, a police spokesperson said.

They said contractors were working to clear the road and traffic control had been called.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ian Littlejohn said fire trucks from Edendale, Gore and Wyndham responded to the incident.

Littlejohn said the person was not trapped in the car upon arrival and firefighters from Edendale treated the patient for injuries.

Firefighters are still on scene awaiting confirmation that power is isolated to the area.

Powernet’s website shows power was cut to homes in the area at the time of the crash, with restoration expected to take place by 12 pm.