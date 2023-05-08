Women panned for blackface and 'Jamaican' costumes worn duck hunting

A group of women have posted photographs of themselves in blackface.

A group of women in Southland who posted photographs of themselves in blackface have sparked outrage over their costumes.

The photographs showed the women had painted their faces, necks and arms with black paint, and donned wigs and costumes. Their Facebook post said “This year Becky went to Jamaica and left us behind.. so we decided to go too!”

One of the women commented on the post, saying the costumes were for a duck hunting trip. The duck hunting season started on Saturday.

The post attracted more than 200 reactions and comments over the weekend, some calling them out as being racist and “embarrassing”, and others defending them, saying it was just a joke.

People who contacted Stuff about the post described it as “completely unabashed racism”.

“How in today’s day and age is this still happening? ... I find it mind-boggling that, in today’s day and age, this is acceptable and still occurring,” one person said.

Another said they were ridiculing the Jamaican culture in their depiction.

“They have been trying to defend themselves that it was for duck shooting. In what world is blackface and dressing like that for duck shooting?

“These people need to be held accountable and need to apologise for the hurt and pain this has caused.”

Supplied The women said they were dressed up for a duck hunting trip.

The women in the post had since privatised their accounts and the post had been taken down. They did not respond to Stuff enquiries before publication.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said blackface was “frowned upon” because it perpetuated stereotypes that often underpinned racism.

Foon said it was important to educate people about the history associated with slavery, suppression of black people, apartheid, and the racism and the lived experiences of black people, so they could understand why blackface and associated stereotypes were considered offensive.

Southland Fish & Game manager Zane Moss declined to comment on the post.

Duck hunters traditionally camouflaged their faces because they reflected light, and ducks could see hunters from hundreds of metres away.

However there were a range of ways to cover the face, including hats and camouflage paint, Moss said.