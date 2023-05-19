Southern nurses honoured at awards

Maike Rickertsen was the well-deserved award recipient of the Emma Bagley Memorial Award.

Nurses from the deep south were honoured at awards nights last week.

The Southern Nursing Excellence Awards were held in Invercargill on May 11 and Dunedin on May 12, which was also International Nurses' Day.

The event brought together nurses working for Te Whatu Ora, in education and general practice and was an opportunity for them celebrate their achievements after the disruption of Covid-19, Te Whatu Ora Southern said in an emailed statement.

Māori and Pacific Nursing awards were presented this year for the first time.

The Māori award has been gifted a name, Te Kete a Matariki Māori Nursing Award, and recognised the clinical and cultural expertise alongside Matauranga Māori, Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Pacific Nursing Award recognised the contribution to Pacific Health and acknowledgement of Pacific communities.

Nurses were nominated by their peers or managers, and close to 100 nominations were received.

Sally O'Connor won the Outstanding Service to Nursing Award.

Te Whatu Ora chief nursing and midwifery officer for Southern Jane Wilson said all nurses were deserving of recognition for the significant contribution they make every single day.

“All those nominated are exemplars of so many other nurses doing amazing things every day in our district," she said in the statement.

“I am so proud and in awe of what our nurses do, despite the challenges and pressures they face every working day.”

Southland Hospital clinical nurse coordinator Maike Rickertsen was the well-deserved winner of the Emma Bagley Memorial Award – named after a former senior surgical ward nurse who died tragically in 2018.

“Receiving the Emma Bagley Memorial Award has been and still is a very emotional and humbling experience for me. It is a very special award indeed,” Rickertsen said.

“She [Emma] was someone to be inspired by and look up to. It is truly humbling to be recognised and valued by the team as a worthy recipient of this special award.”

The special Outstanding Service to Nursing Award was bestowed upon Sally O'Connor, former director of nursing - strategy, primary & community at Te Whatu Ora Southern and now enliven director at Presbyterian Support Otago, in recognition of her outstanding contribution across the sector, championing innovative practice and pushing the boundaries to make a ‘real difference’ for our community.

“It was a very special honour for me to receive this award. I am privileged to have worked with so many wonderful and wise nurses who have supported me during my career. Nursing is a wonderful profession with so many opportunities,” O'Connor said.