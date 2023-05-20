About the South: How Lumsden got its name

George Lumsden was born in Fife, spent some years as a goldminer and watchmaker in Australia and moved to Invercargill in 1861.

His arrival was inauspicious as his vessel, the steamship Oscar, which was wrecked at the estuary entrance.

All were saved however and George established himself as a watchmaker. He immersed himself in domestic politics and served on the Southland Provincial Council from 1866.

Although opposed to the amalgamation of the Otago and Southland provinces in 1871, he gritted his teeth and served on the newly expanded Otago Provincial Council as the Invercargill representative.

He had a single term in parliament from 1875 to 1878 and was on the Invercargill council and mayor for several years in the 1870s.

He gives his name to the town of Lumsden in northern Southland. There were settlements on both sides of the Oreti River at ‘The Elbow’.

To avoid confusion, in 1877 settlers asked George Lumsden, in his capacity as Invercargill mayor, to apply on their behalf to the government for a new name for their township on the east side of the river.

Noting the name on the telegram, officials decided that ‘Lumsden’ would do as well as any other name.

The World Islands

The New Zealand we love and admire is not the only one in the world. The World Islands are man-made archipelago of 300 sand islands forming a map of the world four kilometres off the coast of Dubai.

On Google Earth you can see that the islands forming a sand Europe are being progressed, Lebanon is a resort and Michael Schumacher Island looks green.

One of these is New Zealand, although it is hard to identify which part of that is Southland, much less the rugged Fiordland coast.

New Zealand is shaped like a Y chromosome 560m x 270m and only 300m from Australia.

Along with Australia, it was intended to be ‘terra-formed’ by the addition of compacted soil, planted out and turned into a resort, however development of The World Islands has slowed, with only a few inhabited.

Fears of rising sea level, erosion and tsunamis may doom the entire project.

Bade-Powell and Boy Scouts

Lord Baden-Powell made three visits to New Zealand – in 1912, 1931 and 1935.

BP paid a rather hurried visit to Invercargill on July 3, 1912 at the end of a six-day tour of New Zealand during which he met 11,000 scouts.

A huge throng of scouts from as far afield as Lumsden met him when he arrived in Invercargill by train from Dunedin.

He said he had been as surprised as anybody at the rapidity with which Boy Scouts had grown. There were already 400,000 in the USA alone at that date.

The Southland Times said: “Scouts have become familiar with the features of Baden-Powell, but to see him in person was a stimulant to a weakened frame. To meet the General, talk to him and to receive encouragement from the greatest of the Scouts was indeed a treat for which it was worth suffering the tortures of a cold wind, a sodden ground and furious onslaughts of sleety rain.”

Heartened yet dampened, BP continued his train journey to Bluff where he boarded the Maunganui for Melbourne.

From the wharf a Bluff scout signalled with a flag: "New Zealand boy scouts wish you God speed."