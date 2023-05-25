South Island para swimmers step up for New Zealand

Brooke Anderson, 17, is competing in the Tri-Series squad in September, her first time representing New Zealand. (File photo)

Southland para swimmer Brooke Anderson has been selected in the 2023 New Zealand Tri-Series para swimming squad.

They will compete against swimmers from Victoria and Western Australiain Hawke’s Bay in September, the first time a competition between the two countries has been held since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

It will be the 17-year-old’s first time representing New Zealand.

“When I got the email, I couldn’t quite believe it,” she said.

Anderson said she’s “excited” and looking forward to training and racing alongside both able and para swimmers.

It was announced late last month that the pathway for para swimmers in New Zealand was being expanded with new classifications for para and disability swimmers with impairment types that don’t meet the paralympic pathway.

The expanded pathway for swimmers with disabilities, allowing them to compete in open national level events was a “massive” step in the right direction, Anderson said.

Introducing new classifications for swimmers with disabilities at a national competition level is aligning what happens globally to New Zealand, Swimming NZ’s disability and para swimming participation manager Cameron Leslie said.

Swimmers with down syndrome, autism or a swimmer with a hearing impairment, have had a pathway internationally to represent New Zealand but no pathway to develop themselves within the country.

“What we wanted to do was create a bespoke environment for our swimmers with intellectual disability or autism or down syndrome, to come be who they are, let their quirks be quirks, and we implement education opportunities in an environment tailored to them.”

Supplied/Supplied 16-year-old Finn Russ heads to France next week for his first ever Virtus Global Games. Russ only started swimming in the last four years.

The new classifications will be introduced as early as the NZ Short Course Swimming Championships in August, and at national age group championships within a few years. .

Glen Findlay, head coach of Nelson South Swim Club said the introduction of these classifications is “really important”.

Findlay coaches Finn Russ, an autistic swimmer heading to France at the end of the month for the Virtus Global Games.

To be able to see progression from a national to international level is “incredibly powerful”, Findlay said.

Findlay said Russ was “very motivated” and the new classifications open up the opportunity to move up the rankings in New Zealand and get experience for international events.

Supplied/Supplied Jack Bugler heads to France next week for his second Virtus Games. It will be his first time in the European country.

Russ started swimming just four years ago. His mum, Amy Cunningham, said for him to be at the level of swimming he is within four years is “unique”.

Currently, Russ has Covid, but he is hoping for a speedy recovery so that he can clock a personal best while in France.

“I’m really excited about going to France because I’ve never been there before. I love hanging out with my teammates and hopefully making some new friends,” Russ said.

Jack Bugler, of Blenheim, will be joining Russ in the New Zealand team heading to the Virtus Games.

Bugler has been swimming since early childhood, having gone through all the swim school classes before he joined the Special Olympics team, which saw him swim in the Special Olympics National Games in 2017.

After being classified as an S14 swimmer and moving towards Para swimming, Bugler has excelled.

He holds current New Zealand titles for the 1500m freestyle long course, and the 800m and 1500m short course records for S14 swimmers.

Bugler said he was “pleased” to swim for New Zealand and is looking forward to travelling to France with the Virtus team.

For Shane Skehan, Bugler’s coach, the introduction of more classifications in national racing has been a “huge step forward”.

“When you do these Virtus Games and you see the entrants from other countries, I know they’re bigger countries, but they’ve got huge participation over there,” Skehan said.

Skehan was confident the new classifications will bring more people to the sport.

Bugler was capable of a “lot more” and a “dream” to coach, Skehan said.

The Virtus Global games will be held on June 4-10 in Vichy, France.