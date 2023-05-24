Southland farmer fined $7500 for neglect which led to sheep deaths

Neville Stewart Harper was fined $7500 when sentenced on 12 charges under the Animal Welfare Act in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday following a successful prosecution. (file photo)

A Southland farmer has been fined $7500 for negligence which resulted in the deaths of several sheep, including some who had to be euthanised due to their condition.

Neville Stewart Harper was sentenced on 12 charges under the Animal Welfare Act in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday following a successful prosecution.

The charges followed an inspection by a Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) Animal Welfare Inspector and veterinarian at Harper’s farm in July 2021.

The MPI inspector found eight dead sheep, six ewes and two lambs, while a further three had to be euthanised and 28 were lacking sufficient food due to poor grazeable pasture and low-quality feeding baleage.

MPI regional manager animal welfare and NAIT compliance, Murray Pridham, said the animals’ deaths were “preventable”.

“Most farmers do the right thing and Mr Harper is an experienced farmer and knew what he needed to do to feed and provide for his animals.”

The dead and ailing sheep were found 500m from Harper’s house, unable to stand and unresponsive.

Harper was ordered to remove the sheep from his property within 24 hours under an Animal Welfare Act Notice of Direction.

Pridham said two days later an inspection at another of Harper’s properties a kilometre away found sheep with sufficient feed, water and shelter.

“Clearly, he knew what he needed to do to look after his animals and should have acted to prevent their suffering. It should not have had to take legal directive for him to take the responsibility for their welfare.”

MPI encourages anyone who sees animal mistreatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints free phone: 0800 0083 33