Pair eye trans-Tasman test

Waikaka dog trialist Brian Dickison with his heading dogs Mack, Cole and Jake.

Waikaka farmer Brian Dickison and his heading dog Jake have been named as part of the New Zealand dog trial team to compete in the Trans-Tasman-test in Ashburton later this year.

The pair were selected following their performance at the 2023 South Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships at Warepa in South Otago last week.

‘’This is the pinnacle of dog trialling – it’s like being named an All Black.

‘’It’s a great honour to be selected by my peers,’’ Dickison said.

Dickison and Jake, 4, were placed third overall in the NZ short head and yard at Warepa after placing fourth in the South Island in the same event.

‘’He (Jake) had some particularly tough sheep, but he did a beautiful job of yarding them.’’

The pair will join forces with the other New Zealand team members - Neil Evans and Tess; Leo Jecentho and Tess and Ian Stevenson and Zac.

Evans has been named captain while New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association President Pat Coogan had been named as team manager.

Lloyd Smith and Ted have been named as reserve.

The Trans-Tasman test will be held at the Ashburton A&P Show on October 27 and 28.

Dickison said Jake was sired by his heading dog Cole, who won the New Zealand long head title on his home turf in 2021, and Des McGregor’s bitch Chance.

This was the second time Dickison had qualified for the Trans-Tasman test in a dog trialling career which has spanned more than 35 years.

Two years ago he and Cole, now 10, were named in the New Zealand team to compete in the trans-Tasman test in Tasmania, but it was cancelled because of Covid.

‘’I never got the opportunity to compete with Cole so it will be great to have the chance this year with Jake.’’

Dickison said he was disappointed not to qualify with Cole, who was very special to him, but he was excited about competing with Jake.

‘’It’s a bit like the changing of the guard.

‘’Cole is at the end of his career and Jake has five or six years of competition left in him.’’

Dickison said the New Zealand team would compete against four Australian dog trialists and the event would combine New Zealand and Australian yarding rules.

‘’The Aussies will have to adapt to us and we to them.’’

The event would be judged by both New Zealand and Australian dog trial judges.

Dickison said the New Zealand team would meet in early October and hone their skills at a dog trialling camp.

‘’We will have to work like a team and put up a good run.’’

Dickison competed with three other dogs at Warepa recently including Cole and his other heading dog Mack and huntaway Radna.

‘’I’m not just a heading man, I enjoy running huntaways as well.’’

Dickison said Jake was having a well-earned rest following his success at Warepa, but would soon be back into farm work.

The pair would get back into training in September ahead of the Trans-Tasman test.