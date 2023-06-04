Commercial fishing boat catches fire in Bluff

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the engine room of a commercial fishing vessel in the port at Bluff.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called shortly after 6pm Sunday to the port, where a 25m x 10m vessel was ablaze.

The fire was in the engine room of the fishing boat and crews from Bluff, Invercargill and Wallacetown had been called, they said.

At 7.30pm, firefighters were still attending the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries, the spokesperson said.