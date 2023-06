Maia Fletcher, of Invercargill, performs in the New Country section.

The New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards 2023 were held at the Gore Town & Country Club on Sunday night.

Part of the Tussock Country Music Festival, the event was won by Zac Griffith, 18, of Nelson.

Photographer Robyn Edie was there.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured performing is the 2021 Gold Guitar winner Melissa Patridge of Dunedin.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured performing in the Vocal Group section are Mosgiel band Vino.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured performing in the Instrumental section, which they won, are The Fiddling Duo, of Invercargill.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jacinta Kerepiti performing in the Country Rock section.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured Nick Bourke of Brydone performing in the Traditional section.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured performing in the Vocal Group section are Invercargill band Dollys, who won the section. Overall winner Zac Griffith, 18, of Nelson.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured Aroha Williams of Christchurch performing in the Traditional section, which she won.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sadie Wech was also a contestant in the Country Rock section.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pictured performing in the Female Vocal section is Kayla Wilcox of Invercargill.