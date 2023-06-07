Motorists warned of wintery conditions after two Southland crashes

A woman will appear in court on charges of drink-driving, careless driving and failing to protect a child under-18.

Emergency services are warning people to drive carefully after two crashes within an hour of each other in Southland on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Daniel Reilly said the key message was for drivers to take care on colder mornings.

“There is thick fog and icy conditions, certainly winter conditions. Take care on the roads.”

FENZ staff and police attended the first of the crashes on Bluff Highway, State Highway 1, at Greenhills at 6.15am.

Two crews from Bluff and Kingswell were sent to the scene.

Reilly said upon arrival firefighters found no persons trapped in the vehicles and there were no major injuries.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of the road being closed or blocked and no-one was reported to be injured.

Emergency services then responded to a car which had crashed into a ditch on Athol-Five Rivers Highway just after 7am.

Reilly said three crews from Mossburn, Lumsden and Garston arrived at the scene around 7.30am.

A police spokesperson said one person was reported to has sustained serious injuries and Hato Hone St John had been called to the scene.

Upon arrival firefighters found no persons trapped and are staying at the scene until St John arrive.

There are no road blockages and inquiries are ongoing.

St John has since transported one person to Kew Hospital (Southland) in a serious condition.