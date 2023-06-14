More at risk trees to be felled by ICC on Kelvin St

ICC is set to remove more trees on Kelvin St amid fears they could be rotten and pose a risk to people and properties.

A third segment of trees along Kelvin St will be pulled down by Invercargill City Council over concerns they are rotten and could pose a risk to properties.

The council had previously removed two other tree segments along the road in 2021 and 2022.

Parks and Recreation manager Caroline Rain said Kelvin Street, between Fox St and

Victoria Ave, would be closed to traffic, and traffic management would be in place, during

felling on Saturday, and between 9am and 4pm from June 19 to June 23

.

Most of the trees being removed are around 90 to 100 years old, and it is important they are removed now to prevent any chance they will fall and damage property or life, Rain said.

“The trees pose a risk as due to their advanced age, they may potentially be rotten. Some trees removed in 2021 were found to be rotten on the inside.”

The removal of the pinus radiata and poplar trees is part of the Council Tree Plan 2020 which ensures the sustainability of the city’s trees and the safety of the public in the city through responsible management.

There are plans to replant and replace the line of shelter with pine, macrocarpa and gum trees, Rain said, adding that the council would also add a secondary line of native shrubs and smaller trees.

Rain said some residents along Kelvin St were being asked to vacate their properties while contractors remove the trees and council staff would go door knocking before the process began.

“These residents will be asked to leave their homes for a period of no longer than two hours to comply with Approved Code of Practice for Safety and Health in Forest Operations.”

There will also be spotters in place each day to halt work in case a resident needed to come home during that period.

The week of June 26 has been marked as a replacement period, if the weather doesn’t hold for work this coming weekend.