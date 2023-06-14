Invercargill industrial fire forces workers to evacuate

Fire crews at the scene of fire at Clyde St which forced the evacuation of workers.

Firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze in an industrial building that forced workers to evacuate and partially closed the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were alerted to a building alarm on Clyde St going off at 1.31pm and responded with five trucks from Invercargill Station and Kingston Station, this included volunteer firefighters from Invercargill.

FENZ shift manager Daniel Reilly said the upon arrival, firefighters found an industrial building with smoke coming from the roof and a fire that was not well involved.

Reilly said everybody who worked within the building had successfully evacuated before they arrived and no one was injured.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff FENZ are advising people to avoid the area as firefighters continue to put out the fire.

At 1.45pm firefighters had suppressed the spread of the fire and had started on putting the rest of the blaze out.

A fire investigator was on scene, but there was nothing so far to suggest the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Reilly said while the southbound lane remains closed between Ettrick and Tweed streets, FENZ are advising people to avoid the area while firefighters continue to put out the fire.