Sanford site manager takes future leader award at MPI sustainability awards

Sarah Bynevelt took a “leap of faith” when applying for the role of site manager, now she has been recognised for her leadership in sustainability.

Her leadership at Sanford started when her manager at the time said to her, ‘I think you’d make a great site manager’ and ever since then the idea stuck with Bynevelt.

An opportunity opened when Bynevelt and her husband moved down to Bluff and she “took a leap of faith”.

She now runs a team of 80 across Sanford’s fresh salmon processing plant in Bluff and was recently awarded the Ministry for Primary Industries Sustainability Future Leader Award for her transformation of the site from a traditionally effective unit to a high-performing hub of innovation.

It was a real privilege to be recognised in that way, especially in this industry, Bynevelt said.

“Hopefully there’s other young female leaders out there, we have quite a male-dominated industry in the fishing industry, but there’s certainly great opportunities for women and young people.”

Of her time in the role so far, Bynevelt said the key to producing a sustainable business was having sustainable people.

She was hugely focused on reducing site waste and plastic as well as inspiring those around her to make sustainability a priority.

Supplied/Supplied Bynevelt received the Future Leaders Award at the MPI Sustainability awards.

One thing that has been a challenge for all businesses, Bynevelt said, was being able to resource and maintain people within the job.

Being able to maintain and retain a “really great” team had been essential for business sustainability.

Bynevelt described herself as an empathic leader and said she liked to maintain a good balance between what the people need and what the business needs.

“I think bringing in an empathetic style, which involves listening to people, putting people first and understanding that we don’t have life over here and work is over here. Work is kind of integrated into our lives.”

Supplied/Supplied Bynevelt describes herself as an empathetic leader.

Bynevelt prioritises working on a culture of accountability and making sure those on her site have access to leadership development, and creating opportunities for people in the workplace.

By looking after your team and having staff happy at work and willing to try new things, aspects like improvement of environmental sustainability outcomes could be achieved more easily, Bynevelt said.

Bynevelt was most proud of a project she picked up when she first came into the role, the replacement of the sites primary processing line.The challenge included changing the teams skill set to match the new equipment, and having tough conversations between the teams.

STUFF Sanford says it must balance profit with sustainability objectives.

But it paid off, Bynevelt said, “life is so much easier than it was” now the new system is up and running.

Their capacity to process salmon on this line had increased by 40%, people on the team have developed their own leadership skills and injuries have been reduced significantly.

If there was one thing she would tell her past self when first starting out, it would be to trust in her abilities.

Bynevelt said she’s not sick of salmon yet and was looking forward to an in house leadership programme Sanford were developing.