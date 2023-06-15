Community fight proposed Southland wind farm

Redan Valley farmer Nathan Stewart is opposed to a wind farm being built on Slopedown, a prominent Southland landmark, situated in the Catlins Conservation Park.

Redan Valley farmer Nathan Stewart says Contact Energy’s proposal to build a wind farm near Wyndham is “gut-wrenching”.

Stewart is one of many farmers in the district opposed to the wind farm and he aims to form a committee to stop it going ahead.

He said Slopedown, where Contact proposed to build the wind farm, was a prominent Southland landmark in the Catlins Conservation Park.

“Everything about this concerns me.

“The wind farm will have a significant visual impact and a major affect on the environment and the wildlife in the area,” Stewart said.

Stewart is a member of the West Catlins Preservation Group which aims to preserve and enhance the area, known for its unspoilt beauty.

He recently called a meeting on the proposed wind farm, which was supported by more than 60 farmers from around the district.

The project would consist of 50 turbines spread mainly over Jedburgh Station and neighbouring Venlaw Forest which are situated on Slopedown.

Contact Energy head of wind and solar Matthew Cleland spoke about the proposed wind farm at community drop-in sessions in Wyndham last month.

Cleland said the wind farm was expected to cost $700 million to $900m to build.

The wind farm would provide power to about 150,000 homes in Southland, making a significant contribution to future electricity demand, he said.

At 220 metres tall, the wind towers would be significantly taller and more invasive than those originally proposed for the Slopedown wind farm.

They would also be larger than those currently being built on the Kaiwera Downs wind farm by Mercury.

“Slopedown is a Southland landmark, why put a wind farm on top of it?,” Stewart said.

The wind farm would be visible from at least 18 districts and farmers and residents living in Edendale and Wyndham would be able to see both wind farms, he said.

When Stewart heard about the wind farm, it was a case of “here we go again” for the fourth-generation farmer.

He fought the original proposal to put a wind farm on the same site by a different power company about 15 years ago.

“The original fight took us four years, it was a horrendous thing to go through.

“It’s gut-wrenching to think it could happen again.”

Glenham farmer Stephen Rabbidge, who also opposed the wind farm, said there were other more acceptable and beneficial alternatives to energy production, and they should be considered.

“We need to be more knowledgeable and aware of the unintended consequences of green energy, particularly wind generation,” Rabbidge said.

Stewart was also concerned about the affect the wind turbines would have on native birds such as the Kereru (native wood pigeon) and falcons.

“If they hit the turbines they will die.

“The falcon has made a good comeback in the past few years, and we need to protect them.”

In March 2021, Contact Energy announced a six-year partnership with Roaring40s Wind Power Ltd to develop a pipeline of wind farms to meet New Zealand’s growing need for renewable electricity.

If the wind farm goes ahead, construction could start in 2025.