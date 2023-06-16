Person injured after car crashes into power pole

A person was taken to Southland Hospital after a crash in rural Southland.

One person has suffered moderate injuries after a car crashed into a power pole on Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash at 2.20pm on Friday afternoon.

FENZ shift manager, Simon Lyford, said two fire crews from Tokanui and Waimahaka attended the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the car had crashed into a power pole and were assisting Hato Hone St John and Police at the scene.

It was unclear whether the person in the vehicle had been trapped due to power lines or because of the crash, Lyford said.

St John responded to the incident at 2.20pm and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Southland Hospital.