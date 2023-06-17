About the south: Seeing the gardens through the trees

The original Invercargill Botanical Gardens were what is now known as the Otepuni Gardens.

Queens Park had its origin as a 200 acre tract of forest marked out by John T.Thomson north of the original town boundary.

Then called Victoria Park, it was officially gazetted as a reserve in 1869 and got its current name in 1897.

READ MORE:

* About the South: Waiau woes from way back

* When Cook met Murihiku Māori

* About the South: The weed behind Winton Disease

* About the South: How Lumsden got its name



Arbor Day

New Zealand’s first Arbor Day has been touted as that held in Greytown in 1890, however Arbor Days had been held over several years before then.

The tradition of tree planting was borrowed from America where it was well-established.

Southland’s first Arbor Day may have been the one held about June 14, 1886.

“A half holiday was given to allow the scholars to each plant a tree in the school ground. This in a few years' time will prove a grateful shelter to the playground. Besides, the children enjoy the novelty of planting and rearing a tree of their own.“

The first in New Zealand seems to have been at Okaihau School in Northland in 1885 and was recorded in the NZ Herald (September 12, 1885)

“Some time ago the Board granted permission to the headmaster of Okaihau School to allow his scholars a holiday, for the purpose of planting the playground with shrubs and trees. The headmaster forwarded an account of the day's proceedings, which were of an interesting character. The children have manifested great interest in the work, and volunteered to keep in order certain flower beds and shrubberies. Sixteen forest trees and 25 New Zealand shrubs were planted, and six flower beds were formed. The headmaster hopes that Arbor Day will soon become celebrated in all public schools of the district.”

Initially the plantings were exotic trees for shelter belts and forestry but these days the emphasis is on native plants.

Between 1892 and 1914 schools and Government departments observed Arbor Day, at various dates in winter and spring. The custom was revived in 1934 and since 1977 it has been held on 5 June.

Shake, rattle and roll

On Wednesday, 15 July 2009, New Zealand's largest earthquake since 1931 hit Fiordland.

The yacht Elwing at Cormorant Cove in Dusky Sound was near the epicentre.

When the quake struck at 9.20pm on July 15, a rumbling was heard and there was a shaking as if a train was approaching. Those on board realised that it was an earthquake and heard the roar of a slip coming off a slope nearby.

The skipper expected a tsunami and 15 or 20 minutes later they heard a bubbling sound and there was a violent bump as water drained from the cove; leaving Elwing stranded.

Then the tsunami surged in and dropped the yacht onto rocks, but the next surge swept them off again. The turbulent water was full of branches and debris.

Fortunately, the rope tied to a tree ashore held and the inflatable dinghies cushioned the yacht from impact with the rocks.

The party recalled later that there had been no birdsong in the cove that evening despite the area having lots of birds. They started singing again at dawn and the sea conditions returned to normal although the water was muddy.