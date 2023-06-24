Over and out for South Island Mountain Radio Service

Stewart Burnby, of Te Anau, will give the second to last weather broadcast on June 30.

“I think we can hold our heads high,” says Ian Gardiner, of the Canterbury and South Island Mountain Radio Service.

After 55 years of helping save lives in some of the most rugged parts of New Zealand, the service will go off-air at the end of the month.

“There have been a lot of rescues, and a lot have been avoided by us being able to communicate,” says Gardiner.

“It has been for trampers, climbers and hunters and over the years we’ve had a very sophisticated system.”

New technology, plus the difficulty in finding volunteers to keep the service going, has prompted the decision to shut down, Gardiner says.

He has been involved with the daily service since it was established by the Canterbury Westland branch of the NZ Alpine Club and Canterbury Mountain Club members at Christchurch in 1968.

“It was very much a climber’s organisation until the 1970s when the constitution was changed allowing other clubs and tramping clubs to go on the committee.”

The service covered Canterbury, West Coast, Westland, Nelson and Marlborough and 15 years ago took over the Southland Field Radio Service.

When this occurred the service became known as South Island Mountain Radio, but Gardiner says officially it is still the Canterbury Mountain Radio Service.

supplied/Stuff One of the base sites (above) is located in a farmer's paddock at North Loburn, North Canterbury, the other near Glenorchy in Central Otago,

There are two base sites, one at North Loburn, and another near Glenorchy.

“Christchurch is the main terminal and this was initially located at Paul White’s signwriting business in Montreal St. He ran the organisation for the best part of 40 years. Then we moved to Ballinger Firearms in Montreal St and for the last 10 to 12 years we’ve been at Hunting & Fishing in Tower Junction.”

Depots were established at Invercargill, Wanaka, Dunedin, Nelson and Hokitika hiring out mountain radios. The service also has radios in seven mountain huts, the first of them installed in 1972.

Twice a day every day of the week, at 8.30am and 7.30pm volunteers read MetService weather forecasts and take calls from parties in the mountains or out in the bush.

At Te Anau, Stewart Burnby has been doing this for many years. He says the hire service has suffered a big slump in demand over recent years.

“I’ve got 49 radios to hire. During the Roar those 49 radios used to be fully used for a month. One hunting party would go out and another come in.

“Now you’re lucky if you’ve got four or five radios out in the Roar. They’ve all gone for the new technology.”

The Garmin InReach has become the model of choice.

”You can send texts messages with it through the satellite system, and it’s got an emergency button you can push to send an SOS that is received in the United States. The people there contact the rescue co-ordination centre in Wellington.”

supplied/Stuff One of the radios the service has been hiring to climbers, hunters and trampers.

Burnby says he’s sad service is closing. He will make the second to last weather broadcast at 7.30pm on June 30; the mountain service chairman, Martin Black of Dunedin will make the last that evening at 7.30pm.

“My father was involved in rescue work when I was a wee nipper,” says Burnby.

“In those days if there was an accident one of them would have to come out and raise the alarm and a party walk in.

“When I started we had helicopters. I joined the ambulance in Te Anau and became a paramedic doing rescue work with (Sir) Richard “Hannibal” Hayes. Richard had a winch on the Squirrel (helicopter). I did that for 12 to 13 years; a lot of rescues.

“There was everything, lost people, injuries, deceased, you name it. A lot of them stick in your mind because of the situation. It’s always there.

“It’s a nice feeling to be able to help.”

Gardiner says a quiet gathering will be held to mark the end of the Canterbury/South Island Mountain Radio Service.