Modular pump track to be shared around Southland communities

Stunt bike rider Levi Goodall will be at the launch of a mobile pump track in Bluff next month. The track will spend a few months in Argyle Park in Bluff before spending a few months at four other areas in Southland

A mobile modular pump track is currently on a freighter bound for Bluff and will be shared around different Southland communities in the coming months.

The 64-metre-long track will be installed on under-utilised green spaces and can be used by people on skateboards, scooters, bicycles, or any other non-motorised wheeled transport, creating a temporary hub in areas where such facilities may currently be in short supply, Active Southland said in an emailed statement.

The track, which will be owned and maintained by Cycling Southland, will allow communities to evaluate the potential impact of a permanent pump track and whether that was something the community would wish to pursue in future.

Active Southland said the plan was for the track to be installed in five different communities over the first years of the project, remaining in a location for two to three months at a time.

The first location earmarked for the installation of the track is Argyle Park in Bluff, with the aim being to have the track installed during July, followed by an official launch on July 16, the organisation said.

Stunt bike rider Levi Goodall will be among the drawcard attractions at the Bluff event, with a range of other activities also planned.

As the track is moved around communities in Southland, each launch will be accompanied by an event to introduce communities to the pump track.

The project was funded by Community Trust South, Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Sport NZ, ILT Foundation, Waka Kotahi, Invercargill City Council (ICC) and Southland District Council (SDC).

ILT chairperson Paddy O’Brien said the project held a lot of promise for helping to promote active recreation within communities.

“We’re pleased to support this innovative community project. The track will ensure a quality piece of infrastructure is accessible for the wider community to experience and in turn, be a catalyst to improve community wellbeing.

“There's a lot of potential for how this initiative can benefit the community, and we're looking forward to seeing it pop up in different locations so people can enjoy it, particularly our tamariki and rangatahi,” he said.