$39.4m museum rebuild project firmly on track

Invercargill City Council senior project manager Haydyn Taylor checks on the progress of construction of the new storage facility.

Work on a new storage facility being constructed as part of the $39.4 million rebuild of Southland Museum and Art Gallery has reached the halfway stage and is on track for completion in December.

The roof for the new Tisbury storage facility which will house many of the museum’s 4.5 million treasures was recently installed.

“We are on track to have the storage facility complete in December 2023, ready for the collection move,” Invercargill City Council programme director Lee Butcher said.

READ MORE:

* Dermody takes helm of ICC's museum project

* Licensing trust gives $500k boost for museum redevelopment

* Now we're getting somewhere - ICC gives heads-up of museum progress

* Storage facility for museum collection needs sorted, board says



Staff have been busy packing collection items in readiness for the shift and this had almost been completed.

The storage facility was being developed alongside a new museum and home for the city’s tuatara as part of Project 1225. Work at the Tisbury site started in December.

Project 1225 lead councillor Grant Dermody said it was reassuring to reach the halfway point.

“It gives me absolute confidence, as it should the whole community, that the museum rebuild project is on track.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Work on the new Tisbury storage facility is expected to be completed in December this year.

“In less than six months we will have our first building completed, which will only have a flow-on effect for the rest of it.”

The storage facility will include shelved areas, storage areas, offices, workrooms, and a car park. There will also be a space where the public will be able to do research.

Butcher said besides building the storage facility, contractors ABL had installed a plant room and firefighting water tank.

“The ABL team has been head down since work started, and it’s because of them that Tisbury is on track to be finished this December ready to house our collection.”

Collection items will start being moved to the storage facility when it was completed in December. Demolition of the current museum building was scheduled to begin in April 2024.

The new Southland museum was expected to be completed by December 2025, and opened the following year.

In April, the Invercargill Licensing Trust (ILT) Group, gave the first external funding for the project, $500,000 towards the $39.4 million already pledged by the council.

Earthquake safety concerns saw the old museum and art gallery permanently closed in 2018.