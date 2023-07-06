'Very disappointing outcome': Name suppression for fraudster irks Southland Charity Hospital board member

Southland Charity Hospital board member Melissa Vining said it was a “slap in the face” to the community that the scammer got away with name suppression. (File photo)

Melissa Vining is disappointed the scammer who “used Blair’s name” has got away with name suppression.

A 39-year-old man, arrested on two charges in relation to the Southland Charity Hospital late last year, appeared in Invercargill District Court on Wednesday and was convicted, made to pay $500 in reparation and ordered to come up for sentence if called upon within 12 months.

He was charged with making a false statement and making a false statement that a crime has been committed.

The Court also ordered the man receive name suppression.

“To get name suppression, that’s the part that I’m most upset about,” Vining said.

The whole Southland community supported the establishment of the Charity Hospital, which came from an idea formed by Vining’s late husband, and cancer care advocate, Blair, six weeks before he died in October 2019.

Vining said countless people in the Southland and Otago region have donated generously to the Southland Charity Hospital, and no consideration had been given to the “vulnerable person” that was targeted in the fraud.

The man had used a local business name and the Southland Charity Hospital letterhead to try and obtain goods from a vulnerable member of the community.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Melissa Vining holds the brick her daughters, Lilly and Della-May, bought in the Southland Charity Hospital's Buy a Brick fundraiser in 2021, in memory of their late father and cancer care advocate Blair Vining. (File photo)

“It’s a complete slap in the face for our entire community.”

She made her thoughts known in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“I firmly believe that such a crime against the community should not be met with name suppression,” she said, and added the decision by the court was “incomprehensible”.

Her post on the Blair Vining’s Epic Journey page had received more than 600 reactions with many people in the comments stating they wanted the offender to be named.

Others commented the justice system had been too lenient on the offender.

Vining said it was understood police couldappeal against the name suppression and the Southland Charity Hospital board had asked them to do so.

“We’re hoping the police will appeal that decision because the victims of this crime are the entire Otago and Southland community. They deserve to know who this person is,” Vining said.

Vining thanked police for their hard work in bringing the man before court.