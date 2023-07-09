Smiles aplenty as first iAM Games hailed a success

Thomas Walker lines up an arrow at the iAM Games - Festival of fun and participation event for young people aged 5-21 who live with disability.

The inaugural iAM Games in Invercargill has been hailed as a success.

More than 50 participants and their families made the most of have-a-go activities across nearly 20 sports and activities.

Modelled on the Halberg Games, the iAM Games took an even more inclusive approach with activities designed for young people aged 5 to 21 with physical or intellectual disabilities, hearing or vision impairment, or neuro diversity.

The iAM Games was the creation of volunteer organisation Inclusive Activity Murihiku, and was developed and run with the support of Active Southland.

iAM chairperson Kerryn Douglas said the hosting of the inaugural Games had come after trialling a range of activations over the past 12 months.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jonti Dillinger takes part in the iAM Games.

“We are really excited to see the way the community has responded to this event. The feedback has been awesome and we’ve loved putting it on. We’ll go away and reflect on what has worked well and what could be improved and make sure we can continue to build on this,” she said.

Sports on offer ranged from archery and golf to wheelchair basketball and rugby, water activities at Splash Palace, cycling and duathlon at the SIT Velodrome, indoor cricket at Southland Cricket, hockey and climbing at ILT Stadium Southland.

“We are really grateful for the support of the sports who were so enthusiastic about getting on board, and the facilities who have also been really accommodating,” Douglas said.

“Hopefully this shows just how simple it can be to adapt opportunities so that they are inclusive of the whole community. We also couldn’t have done this without the support of the ILT, ILT Foundation, Community Trust South, the Invercargill City Council’s Community Wellbeing Fund, and the Y Southland.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tama Salesa, Tavita Salesa and Nikotemo Salesa take part in archery at the iAM Games.

Active Southland disability advisor Chris Knight said the atmosphere over the two days had been extremely positive.

“One of the things the young people liked best was busing between the venues on Saturday, getting to know new people and singing songs. This event has been huge in terms of bringing a community together and we know there are many others who could and should be part of this.”

Future opportunities are already being planned, Knight said.

“We are regularly hosting activities across a wide range of sports and everyone is welcome. On top of that we are already thinking about doing a summer iAM Games.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about iAM or to find out when events are being held should follow the organisation’s Facebook page or join the email database by emailing chris@activesouthland.co.nz, Knight said.