Gore Bowling Club bring the NZ Champion of Champions Triples lawn bowling trophy to Southland

The Gore Bowling Club has another national title under its belt, winning three this year alone, after the Gore Rams won the New Zealand Lawn Bowl Champion of Champions Triples.

Teammates Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Thomas Cockerill, and Elliot Mason won the title at the championships held in Dunedin at the weekend.

The Rams had a final score of 18 to 2 defeating Browns Bay.

The team previously defeated Gisborne 20 to 10 in the quarterfinals and Mt Maunganui 16 to 14 in the semifinals.

The win comes close on the heels of Bagrie-Howley winning the national men’s singles title in Auckland this January, the first-ever Southlander to do so.

The club also won the national interclub this year.

The Gore Rams are no strangers to national championships. Bagrie-Howley has now won the national title six times at a part of the team, Mason thrice and Cockerill winning the coveted spot twice.

Bagrie-Howley will be representing New Zealand in the upcoming 2023 World Outdoor Bowls Championship in Gold Coast, Australia.

Bagrie-Howley won the Southland Times Sporting Moment of the Year competition as part of the ILT Southland Sports Awards last month.

Speaking of the triples win on Monday, Bagrie-Howley said “we were pretty solid. We held through a lot of games, especially through the semifinal. We were losing by quite a bit, but got 11 shots in a row to win and then went into the final.

“We’re pretty happy with how it went and there's always room for improvement.”

He said the championship was another milestone that they needed to play before the World Championships in Australia.

“We’re doing a lot of training on and off the green as a part of the Academy Southland, we’re working through things so that I am in peak performance come world champs because it's the pinnacle of all bowls really.”

Club president John Speden said “we’re absolutely delighted that Sheldon, Elliot and Thomas did a fantastic job. They've been playing well all season but they’re just getting better as the season goes. The club is very proud of them.”

He said the trio were on top of their game.

“Sheldon is absolutely amazing. His game’s just getting better as the season goes and is lifting dramatically … Sheldon is our pride and joy because he’s locally trained. And he’s now a Blackjack, which is equivalent to being an All Black.”

The Waikiwi Bowling Club also had a women's triples team at the championships in Dunedin at the weekend, made up of Shirley Jennings, Fiona Wills and Louis Wheal, but did not make the playoffs.