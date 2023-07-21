Waihōpai resident Danielle Carson makes the YWCA young achievers list

Danielle Carson has also been a Youth Councillor

Waihōpai resident and former youth councillor Danielle Carson has been recognised by the YWCA under their Y25 annual programme for 2023.

The Y25 programme allows the recipients to access support and opportunities from the Y’s network throughout the year.

Every year, the Y25 list selects “25 young wāhine and irarere under 25 years fighting for better systems, communities, and worlds.”

Carson, 25, is no stranger to struggle and strife.

Born to a 21-year-old single mother, she has witnessed welfare inequity first hand, learning from her situation to advocate for change.

An alumna of the Southland Girls' High School, the rangatahi had also been named on the Youth Council in 2016, when she was 18.

At the time, she spoke in Parliament House on the mental health rates in Southland.

She served as a youth councillor with the Invercargill City Council for six years, starting at age 12.

The Y25 program looks for and finalises a list of “community leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, poets, environmentalists, activists and changemakers working well above their years and peers.”

It holds a two-day wānanga in Auckland, with support from partner organisations and people and offers training on personal, branding, social media marketing, and finances among others.