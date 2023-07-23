Te Kura's new CEO has strong links to Southland

Te Rina Leonard is the new chief executive of the country’s largest school, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, formerly known as the Correspondence School.

The new chief executive of the country’s biggest school, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, formerly the Correspondence School, has strong ties to Southland.

“I was born in the Dee Street Maternity, went to Waverley Park School, Windsor North School, and Rosedale Intermediate and had five years at Southland Girls’ High School,” Te Rina Leonard, 54, said.

“I made a lot of friends at Southland Girls’ and have really fond memories. Five years is a long time at a school.”

Leonard (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Raukawa) was deputy head girl at Southland Girls,’ then studied psychology at Otago University graduating with bachelor and master degrees and qualifying as an educational psychologist.

READ MORE:

* At-risk students taken in by Te Kura should be better supported by local schools and services – ERO

* Dr Pounamu Jade Aikman's road to Harvard

* Educator Āni Wainui recognised for revitalising te reo in Southland

* Teacher graduates with top honours in trailblazing te reo Maori course



“I went back to Invercargill and worked at the polytechnic and then to Invercargill Prison in charge of rehabilitation. I was 24. It was a one-year role with a person seconded to national office. It was a great role, I learnt a lot quickly about real life and how to get things done.”

From there, Leonard worked as head of Maori studies at the polytechnic in Invercargill, then as a psychologist in Hawke’s Bay before moving to Wellington where she worked in a range of senior positions.

“I was chief analyst at the Education Review Office and wrote papers on education policy and evaluation. Then I was in the Ministry of Education with quite a few roles.”

Leonard, the first wahine Māori to be appointed as chief executive at Te Kura, said such experience had equipped her well for the new role.

“As a chief executive you have to work in challenging situations and understand the policies and politics to get the work done.”

Leonard first worked for Te Kura in 2008, as deputy chief executive design and quality, which she did for two years, then returned in 2016.

Supplied Te Rina Leonard replaces Mike Hollings who has been in the position for 17 years.

“I’ve been deputy chief executive at Te Kura for six years. I’ve been fortunate to be so close to the job to see what’s required. I feel well-prepared.”

She says Te Kura was in a good position after all the challenges of the Covid-19 impacted years. Last year Te Kura had almost 30,000 enrolments.

”We’ve got fantastic teachers; the challenges are making sure students can get connectivity. Kids need devices and connectivity.”

Besides basic reading, writing and numeracy skills she said students also had to be fully informed as to the career choices available before committing.

Leonard described her appointment as a working career highlight.

“It’s a five-year role. I’m really excited.”

The chair of Te Kura Board of Trustees, Nicola Ngarewa, said Leonard had a proven ability to build high performing teams and work with them to lead innovation and system improvements

“Having held a wide variety of education positions during her career, Te Rina brings a breadth and depth of experience to her new role.”

Leonard’s parents, Jenny and Barry Leonard, still reside in Invercargill.

“I haven’t lived in Invercargill for a while, but I go back regularly to see my parents, and I feel I will always have a strong bond with a place I regard as a very special part of the country,” Leonard said.

She succeeds Mike Hollings who held the position for 17 years. Her first day as Te Kura chief executive will be August 1.