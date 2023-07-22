Two people sent to hospital after a Ute rolls on SH94

Emergency services had to extract one person from a rolled Ute early Saturday morning.

Two people have been sent to hospital after their ute rolled on State highway 94 at Te Anau.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash at 12.35am on Saturday, with two crews sent from Te Anau volunteer fire brigade.

Firefighters had to help pull one person from the car as it had rolled onto its roof, a FENZ spokesperson said.

The vehicle had also taken out a lamp post.

Parts of the road had been closed while emergency services responded to the incident but were open again by 2am, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John took two patients to Southland hospital, one was in a serious condition and the other had moderate injuries.