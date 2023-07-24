Local volunteers bring back 10 tons of garbage from Stewart Island cleanup

Volunteers Steven Lesk (centre) and Johan Groters (left) fill up a skip bin with garbage from Stewart Island.

Volunteers from Invercargill and Bluff have brought back 9.8 tons of garbage from Rakiura Stewart Island in a bi-annual clean up effort organised by Talley’s in collaboration with the Southern Coastal Charitable Trust.

The cleanup party comprised of 18 volunteers, including Bluff conservation enthusiasts Tracker Black and son Mike Black and 2 pilots who went to Rakiura from July 12 to 17, bringing back nearly 10 tons of garbage that will be split into rubbish and recycling.

The rubbish will head to the AB Lime landfill.

Of the rubbish brought back from Stewart Island, the largest object was a 630-kilo unidentifiable yellow object full of white hard plastic balls.

In addition, a single agricultural pipe weighing more than 250 kilograms which was cut up before being transported, will head to Australia.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Lesk and Groters segregate fishing nets and other plastics in the garbage transported from Stewart Island.

Long time volunteer Johan Groters said, “The garbage has been getting less over the years ... (however) the trouble with big plastic is that it turns into little plastic and you can’t pick up the little plastic … but at least it's not floating around the sea.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Joyce Kolk of the South Coast Charitable Trust removes plastic trays for recycling from the garbage collected on Rakiura Stewart Island.

Joyce Kolk, of the Southern Coastal Charitable Trust, said, “This year, the garbage we have hauled back is less of lost fishing gear and more of personal items.” She added that the number of blue bottle tops (from milk and similar bottles) had grown exponentially.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Volunteer Johan Groters says the garbage from Stewart Island has been decreasing over the years.

Kolk said that on average, volunteers walked 18,000 steps a day picking up garbage, with one woman doing 58,000 steps over three days of cleaning up.

Funded by the fishing industry and the city council in collaboration with Environment Southland, the Trust had received donations of more than $110,000 from various companies in cash and kind to execute the massive cleanup.