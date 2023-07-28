Rock’n’roll boogies for Invercargill dance enthusiasts

Rehearsing their triples dance routine for Saturday’s Invercargill Rock n Roll champs are, from left, Sophie Herman, 7, Eli Allison, 10, and Emilie McManaway, 10.

Invercargill will come to life with the beats of rock’n’roll on Saturday when members of the Invercargill rock’n’roll club show off their moves and best dresses, taking us back to the 1950s.

Club members aged 5 to 75 will compete against one another with three cousins dancing against each other for the first time.

The event runs from 10.30am to 7pm at the James Hargest main gym, and doors open at 9am.

Patrons can pay $7 for upstairs and $12 for downstairs at the door.