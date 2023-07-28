Cold winter no bar for golfers at Fiordland golf tournament

Playing it cool, from left, Kurt Houghton, Bruce Collins, Woody Wilson, Herb Kirkwood, Pete Rudduck, and Rocket Wilson.

When the late Wilson Campbell first came up with the idea of using a golf tournament to bring people to Te Anau in the dead of winter, he couldn’t have imagined it would grow into one of the most popular events of its kind in New Zealand.

Dawn Dowling has been organising the Fiordland Golf Classic for the past 18 years and it’s fair to say she’s pretty excited about the 2023 edition, which gets underway on Saturday.

“This is the biggest event we’ve ever had. We’ve had outstanding support from local businesses and we’ve got a record field with 114 teams and 228 players,” Dowling said.

“Because it’s a winter tournament, we physically can’t fit any more players in, with the daylight we’ve got.”

Approaching its 50th year, Dowling said the Classic was the brainchild of tourism operator Campbell at a time when Te Anau struggled to attract visitors during winter.

“It was as dead as a dormouse here, it was tumbleweeds basically,” Dowling said.

“This weekend we’ve got players coming from 52 different clubs, from the North Island all the way down to Bluff.

“It’s probably the biggest winter tournament in the country.”

The tournament had a strong family feel, with many players returning year after year.

Supplied/Stuff Woody Wilson tees off in Te Anau Plumbing Friday Stableford.

This year Nigel Fowler would be playing his 35th consecutive Classic, Dowling said.

Players who weren’t able to make the cut for the two-day Distinction Luxmore-sponsored event starting Saturday were able to join Friday’s Te Anau Plumbing Stableford warm up tournament, which itself would have a sold out 140-strong field.

The weekend would see players competing across a four-ball better ball format on Saturday and combined nett and individual stableford formats on Sunday.

Part of the attraction would be the chance to drive home in a new car.

GWD Hyundai in Invercargill had donated an electric car as a prize for the first hole-in-one on the long par three sixth hole.

Playing 200m from the men’s tees and 135m for the women, it would be a challenge, Dowling said.

“GWDs would be absolutely stoked if someone managed to take the car away.”

On the following par three players would also be able to play for a mystery prize from tourism operator RealNZ.

Proceeds would go towards buying new traps as part of the pest eradication project on Cooper Island in Dusky Sound.