Online tool to help farmers make environmentally aware decisions

At the launch of the resource, from left, Ewen Mathieson (Aparima Community Environment Group), Tilly McCool, (Landpro), Rachael Halder (Thriving Southland), and Cameron Black (Pourakino Catchment Group).

An online resource to help farmers make environmentally aware decisions has been created by the Aparima Community Environment group (ACE).

Information from the past three years have been pulled into the resource by Landpro, which was launched in an event at Invercargill on Thursday.

ACE working group member Ewen Mathieson, a Pourakino farmer, said the new resource was called “ACE at a glance online resource,” and was a free platform allowing farmers to explore a vast range of information.

This included water quality data, GIS mapping, and case studies on sediment traps, future farm systems and good farming practice.

“I think it will be of significant value to our community,” he said.

Pourakino Catchment Group chair Cameron Black said the online tool was user-friendly and easy to follow.

“People in the Aparima catchments can go to the tool and get what they need to know.”

Thriving Southland senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder said farmers in the catchments had contributed ideas and a lot of time and effort to bring together the information that was relevant to everyone in the Aparima area.

She said the online tool would be regularly updated and paved the way for other catchment groups in Southland.

Six catchment groups representing 640 farmers made up ACE, from the Orepuki, Pourakino, Waimatuku, Lower, Mid and Upper Aparima.

The resource could be viewed at: www.thrivingsouthland.co.nz and www.aceataglance.co.nz.