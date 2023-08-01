Murihiku singer Michael Kuresa to release new single Currency at Cabaret Festival

Southland artist Michael Kuresa will release his new single at the Invercargill Cabaret Festival.

Southland singer-songwriter Michael Kuresa will release his newest single Currency at Upstage: Invercargill Festival of Cabaret happening this month.

Kuresa created the song with producer Daniel Martin on bass and guitar, Adam Tobeck on drums, Elijah Wilson on the piano/organ.

“Currency is a fresh pop/soul sound, which uses elements of multiple genres to keep listeners engaged to the final chord,” he said.

“The song tells the story of a couple separated at the peak of their relationship, only to realise that no money or possessions are as important to them as the other.”

The music video, which will be released this month as well, reinforced that idea, he said.

Kuresa, who is influenced by Six60, Michael Bublé and Stevie Wonder, will be performing the song with Simon Thompson on lead guitar, Jacob Hewton on drums, Marcus Crowe on the keyboard, and Chris Hewton on bass guitar during Upstage.

“I love putting on shows for the people in Southland who have been there since day one, and to have such a talented local band beside me is truly a treat for the audience.”

Kuresa said performing in Southland felt like he was giving back to the community, especially playing alongside other talented musicians in the region.

“I’m always grateful for them – you do not want to miss your favourite local musos link up for what is going to be a stunner of a night,” he said.

Kuresa’s debut single Across the Ocean hit number seven on the New Zealand singles chart when it was release in February.

Kuresa has been pursuing his musical talents since he was in school.

A former head boy of Southland Boys’ High School, Kuresa won the Southland leg of the Smokefreerockquest competition in the solo/duo category in 2020.

The Upstage festival includes theatrical performances, live music, stand-up comedy, a mixology masterclass and burlesque, among other activities.