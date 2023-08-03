Councillor questions Southland District Council’s first-ever greenhouse gas emissions baseline report

Southland District councillor Jaspreet Boparai asked “why are we so dependent on a paper that came out a decade ago when the science has moved on?” when questioning council’s annual report of its greenhouse gas emissions baseline.

Keeping in line with New Zealand’s signing of the Paris Agreement, the Southland District Council, has, for the first time, released an annual report of its greenhouse gas emissions baseline at the council meeting on Wednesday.

The report is aimed setting a corporate GHG emissions baseline to measure future performance against, as well as identify and document gaps for the improvement of emissions data collection and management.

As per the report, the council emitted 14,714.38 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2-e) during FY 21-22.

The major contributors to council’s emissions were capital goods at 38.1% and purchased goods and services at 26%, with the next biggest being landfill disposal and office waste, and wastewater treatment plants at 10.6% and 10.5% respectively.

Supplied/Stuff SDC greenhouse gas emissions baseline report for FY 21-22.

Capital goods included acquisition of new assets, upgrading and maintaining roads, plants, buildings, technology, computer hardware, furniture and fittings, marine assets, and vehicles, while purchased goods include advertising and PR, catering, contractors, employment and administration, grants and donations, Legal and accounting and more.

Reporting standards questioned

Councillor Jaspreet Boparai asked environmental management manager Marcus Roy why the council baseline report was based on a 2007 IPCC report as well as one that came out in August 2014, which was nearly a decade old.

According to her, using the AR6 or the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report would mean bringing the carbon emissions down to a third of what was in the council’s report.

“Why are we so dependent on a paper that came out a decade ago when the science has moved on?” she said.

Roy said that while they were governed by the Ministry for the Environment, the local government was working through the report and plans.

Councillor Tom O'Brien asked if there was a way to capture the methane gas and reuse the energy.

Roy said that the technology and processes for such a solution were in existence in the country but not in Southland at the moment. “But certainly [that is] something that we can look at,” he said.

He said that one way to reduce methane emissions was by burning some waste, which emitted CO2, but these solutions would have to be evaluated by departments using a cost benefit analysis, especially for the long term.

Mayor Rob Scott said that the vehicle fleet of the district council was a lot lower than he expected, given the geographic size of the region.