Keeping the heart of Catchment groups

Richard Kyte is the chief executive of Thriving Southland

OPINION: No one can be in any doubt. Catchment groups are a success.

When we reflect on the past five years, and the rate at which catchment groups have sprung up, not only in Southland but across Aotearoa, it’s a real testament to rural communities and farmers taking responsibility for leading catchment improvements.

These people are working together in their communities to affect change, particularly around water quality as well as carbon and biodiversity.

And I believe they are a direct catalyst for the significant upswing in the rate of change during the past five years.

I've been fortunate to see catchment groups build and grow for more than a decade, watching them starting out and finding their way.

I've seen them take a break, come back again, build on their understanding and start implementing projects and changes. It's a process. These groups will be around in 10 years. They will still be building and still working and still making a difference.

I’m hearing catchment groups are now viewed as being so successful that they are the solution to the implementation of regulations.

My view is that this is the wrong way round. They're not the solution to implementation of policy – they were already the solution to the issues within their catchments, which they're actively working on.

People are missing the point. These groups, these individuals, already understand what's required by policy, but that's not what drives them (all). What drives them is making a difference on their farm, and in their catchment communities, with what they personally do.

The beauty of catchment groups is that they take a holistic approach.

Often, they start looking at water quality in their catchment and then broaden to other things that are important; and for many that’s the wellbeing and social part of their community, but could also include greenhouse gases, biodiversity, and farm systems.

They do this while taking a financial perspective that gives confidence to invest in the right places, a fact often overlooked by policy makers.

I’m not suggesting pushing back against engaging with good policy. I believe that catchment groups are the places, that if given the right information, can work out the best way forward for their farms and communities.

This is the best outcome for our markets, communities and environment. But to allow catchments groups to do this, we need to give them the time and space to work through all the different requirements and complexity that will produce a positive result.

The work catchment groups do can appear to be a slow build, but it’s building in the right direction and bringing everyone along at the same time and at the same speed, taking into account people's goals, their financial challenges, and community aspirations.

New policy or regulations often get rolled out with a hiss and a roar after (we hope) many years of thinking. But actually, in the big picture of change, those rolling it out, have often been talking with those on the ground for a relatively short time.

It’s confronting having isolated policy or regulations imposed over the work that many farmers have been doing for years to support their environment.

I work with farmers every day in Southland who are looking at their properties, looking at the science available for their farms and catchments, listening, working through the practicalities, putting it all together and acting on it.

We are seeing farmers putting back wetlands, implementing mitigations for nutrient loss and assessing what they can do about greenhouse gases and carbon, again with a keen eye on the financial outcomes that make the work possible.

We must not underestimate the power of communities that have ownership of what they're doing. By working together, they are focused on what matters – which is crucial in a time when everything can seem overwhelming and chaotic.

And I’m seeing firsthand that young farmers and farming couples are now seeing a pathway forward through the myriad of complexities.

There is a real risk. If we disempower these groups of individuals by telling them what to do… we could lose all the momentum and the positive change that’s taken place. We risk them losing their passion. We risk them losing their heart.

I believe that at a broad policy scale, you’ll never affect the same level of change that can be achieved by empowered communities.

Let catchment groups stay independent, empowered to create their own direction, have their own projects, their own plans and their own ideas. The ability and capability of communities and the combined knowledge they bring to the table should never be underestimated.

To those involved in policy setting and implementation, I urge you to work with and support the work of our catchment groups.

If you try to put boundaries on their work, control or take over, you will be left wondering where everyone has gone.