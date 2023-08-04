Southland celebrated in a new art exhibition by local artists

Southland artists Lynn Brocherie Millar and Mel McKenzie will showcase their Southland-inspired artwork in Invercargill.

Murihiku artist Lynn Brocherie Millar has used a medium which most of us would not think of as art.

However, for her, tea bags are the new blank canvas.

Millar joins fellow Southland artist Mel McKenzie (oil on canvas) in showcasing their new artwork at the Art Attic Gallery on Tay Street.

Both Millar and McKenzie, through mediums of their own, draw on and capture the beauty and essence of Southland.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Art Attic Gallery facilitator Campbell Trewin said the artists’ work highlighted “the beauty of southern locales”. He is pictured with Lisa Benson, Arts Activator for Arts Murihiku.

“For me, art is a way to express my connection with the local environment and bring attention to the beauty of Southland.

“It's an honour to see people engage with my art and discover the stories it holds,” Brocherie Millar said.

McKenzie’s oil paintings adopt a style that’s otherwise reserved for cameras: a blurry bokeh which evokes a sense of mystery and allure, showcasing moments and places easily recognisable within the city.

She said her aim was to capture the essence of Invercargill “in a way that allows viewers to immerse themselves in a dreamlike experience”.

“It's fascinating to watch the penny drop as people realise what they’re looking at,” McKenzie said.

The exhibition was unveiled at the non-profit art gallery last Friday, with 90 attendees from across the region swiftly acquiring artworks they resonated with.

Art Attic's facilitator Campbell Trewin said that the artists’ works “adds another layer of richness to Invercargill’s art scene, highlighting the beauty of Southern locales”.

The art exhibition will be open for public viewing Wednesdays to Fridays, 11am to 4pm, and on Saturdays, 11am to 3pm, until August 26th. Both artists will delve further into their creative processes in a talk on Saturday at 11am.