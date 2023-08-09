Police still looking for vehicle involved in crash in Invercargill

Inquiries are ongoing into a vehicle that crashed into a power pole on Tuesday night.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 8.50pm on Bain St near Ball St in Kingswell.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with two crews from Kingswell and Invercargill station.

Upon arrival firefighters found that the crashed vehicle had “left the scene” after a hitting a power pole, FENZ shift manager Alex Norris said.

Norris said firefighters stayed to assist with scene safety as a power line was hanging low due to the crash.

A police spokesperson said the road had been blocked for some time but reopened at 10pm.

Inquiries are still ongoing to locate the vehicle, the spokesperson said.