Sourdough baker to deepen her craft with Scott Richardson scholarship

Brit MacDonald, the owner of FlourBro bakery, on Dee Street, Invercargill, has won a scholarship to travel overseas to learn about bread making.

Some of Brit MacDonald’s first sourdough bread loaves could have “broken windows”.

But this Waihopai baker has come a long way since then.

Last week, MacDonald was awarded the first ever Scott Richardson Scholarship which will allow her to travel to Europe and San Francisco to learn more, and immerse herself deeper in the world of sourdoughs.

The scholarship was in memory of talented chef and dedicated educator Scott Richardson who passed away in 2017, having made a remarkable contribution to hospitality in Southland.

“I’m very excited,” she said.

“I've been to lots of sourdough bakeries over New Zealand, which is really cool, but to be immersed in a bakery (where) sourdough is at the heart of its culture, and it's been around for decades, if not hundreds of years, it's going to be absolutely life changing.”

Like many others inspired to enter the kitchen during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, MacDonald baked bread for her youngest child to address issues after eating bread from the supermarket.

Typically made from rye grain, sourdough had comparatively less gluten and a lower glycaemic index when compared to bread made of its cousins wheat and barley.

Three years further on, her passion had grown into a bakery and business called FlourBro.

Robyn Edie/Stuff MacDonald started her business in 2020, when globally, home baking became a hobby for people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With the scholarship under her belt, she hoped to visit bakeries that specialise in sourdough in Germany, Italy, France and San Francisco by June next year, “to get a deeper understanding of my craft”.

The baker had received an “amazing response” to her sourdough breads in Invercargill.

“I’ve been really well-supported. It's quite an art and quite a craft, so it takes a lot to make a loaf of sourdough ... (it is) a time-consuming process. It has taken me a long time to learn it,” she said.

Dedicated to the art of mastering the sourdough, she said that it was much better for our bodies than the contemporary supermarket loaves.

A batch of sourdough bread can take her anywhere from 50 to 74 hours to make.

Being the only sourdough baker in the region, MacDonald did have to educate her audience about sourdough through social media and in person.

“There’s a lot to learn about sourdough as well,” she said.

Even though she started as a baker at home, MacDonald boasts of a family intimate with baking.

Her grandfather was a certified bread baker and her grandmother was a head chef, while her dad cooked “the best meat”, and her nana and mum were naturals with flours.