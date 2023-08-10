Several crashes reported as winter bites in South Island

Snow on State Highway 6 at the Hope Saddle has stopped trucks heading south.

Police are urging motorists to “keep things chill” as a winter blast bites in the South Island, making driving conditions in some areas dangerous.

Police said “weather” people loved or hated the wintry conditions, “police are asking motorists across Southern District to drive with extra care on this brr-isk morning”.

Weather conditions had affected all highways in the top of the South Island and driving conditions remained hazardous.

Otago and Southland

Several crashes had been reported in the Dunedin area, police said in an emailed statement on Thursday morning.

This included a crash on Stuart St in the city, as well as on bridges south of Dunedin on State Highway 1.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) had responded to multiple crashes in the Southland region on Thursday morning.

Crews from Clinton and Balclutha responded to a single vehicle crash at 4.40am in Clinton. The car had slid on ice and rolled, shift manager Alex Norris said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff There were wintry driving conditions on State Highway 93, the Mataura-Clinton road, on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters remained on scene until Hato Hone St John arrived and secured the area. Crews left at 5.30am.

St John responded with one ambulance to the crash and one person was treated at the scene, a spokesperson said.

At 5.50am, two crews from Balclutha attended another single vehicle motor crash where a car had slid off the road.

Firefighters assisted with traffic control due to how bad the road conditions were, and crews stayed on scene until the road was clear, Norris said.

St John were notified of the crash but were stood down as they were not required, a spokesperson said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Snow caps can be seen from Tengawai Road, Pleasant Point on Wednesday morning.

In a statement police said there had been multiple crashes across the southern district.

“Over the last few hours we’re aware of crashes at Taieri River Bridge at Otoika, the Taieri River Bridge at Allanton, a vehicle sliding off the road in Karitane, a crash on Stuart St and a couple of cars getting stuck on ice on Stuart St.”

A spokesperson also said there have been a “number of other crashes on roads further south where black ice is an issue”.

Police were not aware of any significant injuries from the crashes, but they confirmed the bridges involved in crashes this morning had been damaged.

At least one lane has been reopened on both bridges, the spokesperson said.

St John said that they were notified of the crash at Allanton at 5.45am but were stood down by police en route.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Snow in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley has settled as far east as the Wairau Township on Thursday.

A further three crashes had been reported to emergency services in Southland and South Otago this morning.

A vehicle rolled in on State Highway 1 near North St at Clinton at 4:39am, a car hit a power pole at Centre Bush at 7:49am and a van went off the road and into a ditch on the Bluff Highway at 8:17am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said icy conditions were factors in all three crashes.

Firefighters found no one to be trapped in their vehicle in any of these incidents, many of which were caused by cars slipping due to ice, the spokesperson said.

Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on the Te Anau Mossburn Highway at 9.25am. A police spokesperson said the road was not blocked, and it does not appear anyone was injured.

FENZ responded with crews from Te Anau and firefighters assisted police at the scene. Crews left at 10.20am.

Highways closed included SH1 Waitati to Dunedin (Leith Saddle) and SH87, Outram to Middlemarch.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Snow in Wairau Valley settles between the grapevines on Thursday morning.

Nelson and Marlborough

In an update from Waka Kotahi at 10.40am, SH6 Kohuta to Kawatiri Junction had reopened to all traffic but driving conditions remained “challenging”.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to watch their speed and following distances and be prepared for road hazards.

Earlier the Tasman District Council had alerted people to the road closure.

At 11.45am, Waka Kotahi advised that SH63 from Renwick to St Arnaud had reopened.

All previously affected state highways have in the upper South Island were open to traffic by noon but Waka Kotahi still advised motorists to “drive accordingly” and allow extra time for their journeys.

Nelson Mail Wintry weather closed SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud in Marlborough for a time on Thursday morning.

Wintry weather and snow earlier in the day had closed SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud with motorists travelling between Blenheim and the West Coast detouring through SH 6 and Nelson.

Weather warnings

MetService had issued a warning for eastern parts of the South Island on Wednesday evening.

Snow watches were in place for inland Canterbury about and north of Arthur's Pass, inland Marlborough including the Richmond Range from 8pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Snow was expected to 200m, with heavy falls above 400m where accumulations may approach warning criteria.

A watch was also in place for inland Canterbury south of Arthur's Pass to Lake Takapo/Takapō from 8pm Wednesday to midnight.

Snow was expected to 300m, with heavy falls above 500m where accumulations may approach warning criteria.

State Highway 5 from Napier to Taupō had a warning from 5pm to 9pm with 2-3cm expected to settle on the road.

Desert Rd, SH1, had a warning in place for 2pm to 10pm Thursday, with 4-8cm of snow expected. Snow showers could continue into Friday morning, MetService said.

Remutaka Hill Rd, SH2, had a warning from 5am to 12pm with 4-6cm expected, while Lewis Pass, SH7, had a warning from 8pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday, with 1-3cm expected.

Arthur's Pass, SH73, had a warning in place from 8pm Wednesday to midnight with 1-2cm expected, while Porters Pass, SH73, had a warning from 8pm to 3am Thursday with 2-4cm expected.

Crown Range Rd had a warning from 8pm Wednesday to 2am Thursday with 1cm expected, the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, SH1, had a warning from 8pm to 5am Thursday with 1-2cm predicted to settle at times.