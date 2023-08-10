The unbearable agony and ecstasy of staying mum

Pictured is the cast of Mum's the Word, top to bottom Lauren Payne, Sophie Worner, Hannah Patu, Liv Cochrane and Sarah McCarthy.

Really, we can’t write about this.

If we did, it would be a disservice to the title.

But we’re going to have to keep mum away without keeping mum.

Five mums are coming together to bring a “funny, touching, raw and honest” offering through their new play Mum’s the Word.

The play features seasoned performers, singer-songwriter and radio announcer Liv Cochrane, legal editor and administrator Sophie Worner, wordsmith Sarah McCarthy, music therapist Lauren Payne and language teacher Hannah Patu, directed by Repertory Invercargill president and first-time director Anya Bowman.

Inspired by the original Canadian play Mom’s the Word, Bowman wanted to direct the play since she first saw it at a performance in Invercargill 20 years ago.

The Canadian version was first produced in 1995 by the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver, Canada.

“I just laughed the entire time. It was so funny, and so special to see these women up there saying things about motherhood and sense of self that just resonated so deeply with me,” Bowman said.

“It’s an incredibly strong cast. We’ve had the time of our lives creating this piece and the strength and camaraderie of these women just shines from the stage.”

The play touched upon the good, the bad and the ugly bits of childrearing and despite being written twenty years ago, remains relevant to today, she said.

Mum’s the Word will be performed at Repertory House from August 23 to 26.

Tickets can be bought on the Repertory website.