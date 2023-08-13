Chorus gets some brass in its 25th year

Foveaux Harmony Chorus ladies rehearsing at the UFS hall with director Sarah Rae conducting.

The Foveaux Harmony Chorus is bringing a musical extravaganza to Invercargill next Sunday.

The Chorus will, this year, put on a contemporary programme which includes musical hits such as ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of These’ by Eurythmics and ‘Man in the mirror’ by Michael Jackson.

Usually performing unaccompanied, on this occasion the Chorus had invited the Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band to widen its musical repertoire and audience, and add an element of fun to the performance, Foveaux Harmony Chorus musical director Sarah Rae said.

“It will add another dimension to the show,” she said.

During the performance, the five finalists for the Foveaux Harmony Chorus ILT scholarship would also perform.

The final round will be adjudicated by Invercargill’s renowned singer Cheryl Anderson, who will also be performing.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The chorus group is calling out to all singing enthusiasts young and old to join them.

The scholarship, for female singers in the 13 to 25 age group, awards the winner $1500 to be put towards furthering their musical journey.

Earlier this year, the chorus celebrated 25 years in existence.

Part of the worldwide Sweet Adelines organisation, its repertoire varied from traditional barbershop to modern music.

People wanting to attend the musical gala should message the Facebook page or pay at the door.