Permanent ink for Hawthorndale Care Village







Robyn Edie/Stuff Abbey Manson of Azurite Tattoo Studio is holding a flash day fundraising for the Hawthorndale Care Village on Saturday, August 19.

Abbey Manson is inking to remember.

The young tattoo artist will be holding a flash tattoo day fundraiser at her tattoo studio, Azurite Tattoo on Don St, for the Hawthorndale Care Village in Invercargill with the help of Ship Shape Tattoo, HolySkin Tattoo and Tattcare.

The village, an aged care facility expected to open mid-2025, was inspired by the Dutch dementia village De Hogeweyk.

Manson got the idea for the fundraiser when one of her clients mentioned to her about donating to local charities and fundraisers.

When working for Ship Shape Tattoo in Auckland, she was also a part of fundraisers the company did each year.

“A few of my friends’ parents have dementia, so we thought of a flash day fundraiser,” she said.

In addition to local artists Manson and Nicola Oldenhof, Daniel Kirstein from Mount Maunganui and Nathan Dewar from Wanaka will also be helping at the event.

“We start at 10am and all the designs are different sizes and a variety, so we’ll just be going till late,” she said.

The artists have a board full of designs which people can pick from.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The fundraiser will also feature guest tattoo artists Nicola Oldenhof, Nathan Dewar and Daniel Kirstein.

Manson was particularly looking forward to the involvement of renowned artist and co-owner of Ship Shape Studio Jason Baker from Auckland who was offering a $1500 giveaway for a day session, as well as Holger Mau from Christchurch who had donated a half day session worth $700 for his Tebori Japanese tattoo style.

In addition, Manson had also received tattoo supplies, stickers and prints from a variety of businesses and artists for the day.