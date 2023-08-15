Snow keeps highway workers busy on Milford Rd in Southland

Waka Kotahi says its crews are doing all they can to get Milford Rd/State Highway 94 open after heavy snow cut off Milford Sound.

Waka Kotahi manager of the Milford Road Alliance Kevin Thompson said on Tuesday crews were hopeful they would get the road open around noon on Wednesday.

The snow was thick on the highway, over knee height in places, and it was still snowing about noon on Tuesday, though it started slowing down about 3pm, Thompson said.

"We had a good amount of warning this would be coming through, and so we were able to give residents as much notice as possible,” he said.

Thompson said most residents around Milford Sound were prepared to be cut off from the rest of the country for multiple days throughout winter.

”For some of us, that is why we move to this part of the country,” he said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Milford Rd snow on Tuesday morning. Thompson said the snow was above the knees in some areas.

”We will be in constant communication with people in the sounds,” Thompson said.

Waka Kotahi said on its website tunnel maintenance was planned for Wednesday and Thursday nights, with a closure 6pm to 2am both nights.

Elsewhere in the South Island, SH80 from Pukaki to Mt Cook was closed most of Tuesday but reopened before 3pm, Waka Kotahi said.

Haast Pass, SH7 from Reefton to Springs Junction and from Springs Junction to Hanmer Springs Turnoff (Lewis Pass) were open, as was SH73 Arthur's Pass Village to Otira (Arthurs Pass) and SH8 Twizel to Tekapo and all other state highways were open, the update said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Crews have spent Tuesday in the white wonderland of Milford Rd on Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said on Tuesday about half a metre of snow had fallen in the area over a 24-hour period.

”It is all moving north from Tuesday afternoon so the weather should be fine for the next few days,” James said.

”Which will mean nice weather over the next couple of days, [for] a big clean-up job.”

Another front appeared to be developing ahead of the weekend and MetService was keeping an eye out to see if Fiordland would get another dumping of snow or any more bad weather, James said.