Bike racks depicting Southland fauna qualify as finalist in NZ Best Design Awards

The tuatara bike rack outside the Invercargill Public Library was inspired by the question “What is Southland” and designed by Haydn Jack.

Bike racks wrought into tuatara, whale tails and the birds of Southland have entered the finalist stage of the Designed Object category of the New Zealand Best Design Awards.

The Get On Your Bike Southland project has been designed by Haydn Jack, with contributions from local businesses “for the love of it”, as Jack puts it.

His designs had been brought to life through the Innovating Streets programme by the Invercargill City Council, and funding from Waka Kotahi’s Innovating Streets fund, which aims to “investigate, experiment, and explore” to make public spaces more people-friendly.

“I am an industrial designer myself, and saw a good opportunity to get involved and do some design work for the community, and give back a little,” Jack said.

At the time, Jack worked with Fi Innovations in Invercargill, and he also entered his bird-themed bike racks into Bluff’s Birds of Southland bike stand design competition.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The whale tail bike racks in Invercargill CBD.

His designs celebrated the regeneration of native bird species on Bluff Hill, following focused conservation efforts, and Jack created abstract bike racks to represent each bird.

The bird-themed bike racks were placed at Stirling Point, Morrison’s Beach and the public library, and celebrated the southern brown kiwi/tokoeka, the Fiordland penguin/tawaki and the morepork/ruru.

The whale tail bike stand, inspired by David Trubridge's “Tale of Southland – Murihiku” sculpture in Invercargill's South City, could be seen outside Batch Cafe in the CBD.

The tuatara bike stand, outside the Invercargill Public Library, had seventeen bike spaces between the tuatara 'ribs', and represented Henry, Invercargill’s celebrity tuatara.

Jack had worked with Derek Manson and Gareth Dykes in collaboration with Fi Innovations, Sheet Metalcraft, Stella O'Connor, Cherie Chapman, Tammi Topi, Tim Fletcher and Active Southland.