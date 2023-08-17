Hopes high for reopening of loved Deep Cove camp closed after landslide

Deep Cove camp is closed due to the risks posed by a recent landslide.

Southern schools are hoping the unexpected closure of a Fiordland camp that has been loved by generations of students will be short-lived.

Accommodation at the Deep Cove camp in Fiordland has been closed due to the risks posed by a recent landslide.

The camp was known as a rite of passage for many school-aged children from around Southland and Otago, with a history stretching back to the 1970s.

But heavy rainfall on June 1 triggered a landslide with a “large debris flow” that washed out a section of Wilmott Pass Rd, damaged buildings, and blocked a significant concrete culvert, the Department of Conservation said.

Early geotechnical findings showed there was a significant risk further heavy rain could trigger more landslides and debris into the path of the accommodation facilities, Operations director of the Southern South Island Aaron Fleming said.

“Based on the current information, neither DOC nor the Deep Cove Education Trust are comfortable having people continue to stay overnight,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff James Hargest College students at the annual unforgettable Deep Cove camp.

James Hargest College principal Mike Newell said he received notice of the closure on Thursday and said he hoped everything could be sorted soon.

The school had the hostel booked for 40 days straight each year with 10 classes of year 8 students spending four days each at the camp in the first school term.

For generations of Southlanders it was the most memorable outdoor experience they had.

It included walking the Hanging Valley, fishing, waterfalls and chances to see kiwi in the wild.

“You walk a couple of hundred metres up from the lodge and all of a sudden you’re amongst kiwis.”

There were always large numbers of parent volunteers for each camp as it was so popular, he said.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are you can’t help but be blown away when you come over the Wilmot Pass and see that view.

“We really feel for the schools that are affected. We’re just hopeful that things can be rectified as soon as possible.”

Stuff Early geotechnical findings showed there was a significant risk further heavy rain could trigger more landslides.

Southland Boys’ High School teacher Nikki Boyce said the school had held year 8 camps at Deep Cove for almost 20 years.

The school had recently finished their 2023 camps.

“The boys get lifetime memories and often firsts – first time on a boat, first time fishing,” she said.

The closure would affect a lot of schools, but they understood safety was paramount, she said.

Fleming said the department was working with expert geotechnical engineers urgently to gain a better understanding of the risks, and possible remedial measures.

Deep Cove Outdoor Education Trust chairman Mike MacManus said the camp was so popular it was a struggle to meet demand for bookings.

This week was the only week of the school year when it was not booked, but only because one school had changed their camp plans.

It was also used as a base for university students and geologists.

It was a magical place, he said.

“It’s Jurassic Park without the dinosaurs.”

Supplied/Stuff James Hargest College students at the annual unforgettable Deep Cove camp.

The trust hoped to be able to open the camp again next term, but it would be dependent on the results of detailed digital mapping.

There had already been an enormous amount of good will from the volunteers helping to get the camp open again including construction workers who had travelled from Queenstown to clear the June 1 slip and a surveyor who would start work at the site on the weekend.

“As a trust, our focus is on the young people who attend and love our camps at Deep Cove, and they are the reason we do what we do,” he said.