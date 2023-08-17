Popular Fiordland school camp closed after landslide wiped out section of road, damaged buildings

Deep Cove camp is closed due to the risks posed by a recent landslide.

Accommodation at a popular Fiordland school camp is closed due to the risks posed by a recent landslide.

Deep Cove camp is known as a rite of passage for many school-aged children from around Southland and Otago, with a history stretching back to the 1970s.

But heavy rainfall on June 1 triggered a landslide with a “large debris flow” that washed out a section of Wilmott Pass Rd, damaged buildings, and blocked a significant concrete culvert, the Department of Conservation said.

Early geotechnical findings showed there was a significant risk further heavy rain could trigger more landslides and debris into the path of the accommodation facilities, Operations director of the Southern South Island Aaron Fleming said.

“Based on the current information, neither DOC nor the Deep Cove Education Trust are comfortable having people continue to stay overnight.

“We’re working with expert geotechnical engineers urgently to gain a better understanding of the risks, and what possible remedial measures could be used to enable a safe reopening of the site.”

Fleming said the work was expected to take some time, and required detailed assessments of the site.

“We understand this closure will be disappointing news for those who have fond memories of their experiences there, and those who were looking forward to future camps, but safety has to come first.”

Deep Cove Outdoor Education Trust chairman Mike MacManus said the decision was not made lightly, but visitor safety was their top priority.

“As a trust, our focus is on the young people who attend and love our camps at Deep Cove, and they are the reason we do what we do.”

The trust was working directly with schools who might be impacted by the closure. DOC had notified other businesses and users.