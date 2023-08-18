Squashing balls to fund a good cause

Coach Kevin Muir, centre, is holding a 24-hour squash-a-thon to help raise money for charity, with Thomas Gray, 15, left, and Seryn McDermott, 17.

Juniors squash coach Kevin Muir is doing it again.

Following up on his 24-hour squash-a-thon last year, Muir will be coaching squash for 24 hours again, starting on Saturday at 10am, every 30 minutes at Squash City to raise money for charity and fund his junior athletes’ out-of-town tournaments.

Last year, the coach helped raise $15,000 which was donated to cancer patients at the Southland Charity Hospital.

This year, he will sweat it out for Hospice Southland as well as his junior athletes.

Muir and Donna Evans, who serves on the Squash City committee, have also organised a car poker run and an action night in December, the proceeds of which will go to the Hospice.

“When you go and visit the hospice and when you see what they do for the families of the people that are sick, it's absolutely amazing,” Muir said.

“And then I learned how much money [the] hospice has to actually raise every year, just to stay open, and that's why we chose the hospice, and that was the journey we went on last year. We didn't know what we wanted to do, but we wanted to raise money,” Muir said.

The coach hoped to continue this fundraising tradition in the coming years, as long as his body permitted.

This year, he hoped to raise a little more than last year to smash their previous record.