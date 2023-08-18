SIT southern campuses to continue zero fees scheme for 2024

In what will be welcome news to students, Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology has announced its Invercargill, Gore, Queenstown and Telford (Balclutha) campuses will continue with their zero fees scheme in 2024.

“Te Pūkenga was established to create a stronger vocational education and training network, to better serve ākonga (students) and employers, no matter where they live,” said pourangi ako/deputy chief executive ako delivery Gus Gilmore.

“We are already seeing the benefits for our southern ākonga, with improved access to learning opportunities and single national qualifications.”

Gilmore said that SIT is no longer competing with other polytechnics for students and is able to collaborate with other vocational education providers in the network to make new programmes available to the region’s learners.

The zero fees scheme will continue for current SIT students enrolled in multi-year programmes while they complete their current programmes. Those enrolling for multi-year programmes in 2024 will also continue to be eligible for SIT’s Zero Fees Scheme while they are studying at the SIT Southern region campuses.

Invercargill MP for National Penny Simmonds said that the renewal for one year was not viable.

“I think it's an absolute insult for people in Southland to have to wait to be told by someone in Auckland that they can do another year of Zero Fees but not guaranteed after that.

“And it won't be viable because they can't do it for the SIT2LRN distance delivery so it will stop SIT being viable,” she said.

She said that if National were in government after the October election, then they would allow SIT to make their own decisions about keeping Zero Fees.

“It's an absolute insult. It was set up in Southland, it was paid for by Southland, and someone from Auckland gets to tell Southlanders whether they have Zero Fees another year or not,” she said.

Petition to retain Zero Fees

Last month, Bharat Guha, the financial architect of the Southern Institute of Technology's [SIT] zero fees scheme more than 20 years ago, launched a petition for it to continue.

Guha, now studying at the SIT rather than working there, was the organisation's chief financial officer in 2000 when then chief executive Penny Simmonds came up with the idea of the zero fees scheme.

Guha launched the petition because he feared that the Zero Fees scheme would be axed if the current Labour-led Government returned to power after the general election in October.

The petition asked the House of Representatives to consider removing the SIT from the Te Pukenga tertiary reforms, which the government created to merge the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics.

Under it, the Tertiary Education Commission introduced its own fees free initiative, but only for students in their first year of tertiary study.

In the same month, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds launched her election campaign by confirming a governing National Party will let the Southern Institute of Technology [SIT] make its own decision on whether to retain its zero fees scheme.

In a press release sent yesterday, Guha said, “I’ve had students reaching out to me who are very anxious about the future. They say they won’t be able to complete their qualification if zero fees is cut.

“Most of these students have left their homes to make a life in Invercargill – so it’s a time of great uncertainty for them.”

Guha’s petition was expected be presented to Simmonds on Monday at her office, he said.