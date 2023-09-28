Eric Roy reflects on politics and his days as a National MP

In the run-up to the General Election the Southland Times caught up with Eric Roy, former Invercargill MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to get his thoughts on politics. Roy, now an Environment Southland councillor, was elected to the Awarua seat in 1993 and apart from one three-year period was an MP until leaving national politics in 2014.

What made you want to be an MP?

I had been involved with agri politics for about 20 years through young farmers. Meat and wool boards electoral committee and Federated Farmers. I was totally disgruntled with the landscape with which much was controlled in the ag industry and the commodity-driven economy. Within 24 hours of the news that Awarua as a seat was to become vacant 17 people rang or approached me to put my hat in the ring.

Were you prepared, when you entered Parliament, for what was to come?

Having been involved in petitioning ministers of the crown and presenting submissions and petitions to select committees I was fairly well-prepared for national politics.

What is the important strength an MP needs?

Work discipline. An ability to communicate. A genuine interest in people and community. Speed reading.

What were the joys/frustrations of the job?

As a politician life has its ups and downs. The ups are often higher than outside politics. The downs often lower. Having to swallow ‘dead rats’, when I was unable to convince colleagues of my concerns over policy or the lack of it. This happens about 80% of the time.

How can a minister balance a role like that with serving the community which elected them?

Everyone has the opportunity to represent the views important to them and their community at policy or caucus meetings. Policy is a collective responsibility. It’s important there is always the opportunity to represent community and personal views in the policy development arena.

Name a politician who impresses you today.

Not many on the left. Except James Shaw who’s probably in the wrong party. The majority on the right have performed well in opposition. Not that that has been too difficult.

Do you retain an interest in politics, and if so, have your views shifted? Yes and no. But interestingly I am often given appointments by the current Labour administration.

Who will win the 2023 election?

The side that gets the most votes as long as the outcome is not screwed by a minor party who ignores the outcome of the election to assert their view on who should be the winner.