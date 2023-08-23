Group protesting church tree removal want council to bring back heritage tree register

Tess Thurlow, left, Alison Beaumont, Kim Spencer-McDonald, Kathryn Cree, Kate Morgan and Duncan Brown chained themselves to a tree on church grounds in Southland this week in protest of the removal of trees.

The Lumsden Tree Lovers group has been protesting the removal of 130-year-old cypress trees from the Lumsden Presbyterian Church grounds this week.

On Monday, a small group of people gathered at the church and chained themselves to one of the trees in protest of a decision to fell the trees, planted in the 1890s, to make way for a new church hub.

Group member Kim Spencer-McDonald said they were there just after 7am and arrived before the contractors.

When the contractors arrived and saw the protesters they parked down the road and shortly after 9am four police officers arrived at scene.

“We were scary looking,” Spencer-McDonald laughed.

“Four police officers came basically informing us that the church had given them permission that if anyone was on the grounds they were deemed to be trespassing.”

Spencer-McDonald said they were mindful of the repercussions of being arrested and had been peacefully protesting outside the site barrier since then, as contractors have slowly started felling the trees.

Kim Spencer-McDonald/Supplied 130-year-old trees are being felled at the Presbyterian church in Lumsden this week, attracting a protesting group.

A police spokesperson said they were aware that people were protesting at the Presbyterian Church on Monday, but no action had been taken against them.

The decision to protest followed failed attempts to negotiate and talk with the church about other options for the trees other than just cutting them down.

There was a consultation period in July last year when the church invited the congregation to a public meeting to discuss the plans for the hub.

At that meeting, Spencer-McDonald said they thought it was going to be more of a consultation rather it was just the church telling them their plans for the space.

“We’ve tried to negotiate with the church in regards to maybe not cutting down as many trees, reconsidering things and other bits and pieces.”

But Spencer-McDonald said she felt it had fallen on deaf ears.

Kim Spencer-McDonald/Supplied The group’s focus is to push the ICC and Southland District Council to bring back a heritage trees list.

Now the group's focus was to “push” Southland District Council and Invercargill City Council to bring back the protection of heritage trees into their annual plans.

Nobody had told the public that the heritage trees list had been removed by the councils, fellow protester Chris Henderson said.

Henderson said it was a “painful” time to lose this amount of heritage in the town.

“The one thing we’re now going to concentrate on is trying to restore the [heritage] list to the annual plan for the district council and the city council. This is something we have to do in the name of the loss of these trees,” she said.

In a statement, Lumsden and Balfour Church session elders said they were “saddened” to see so many people upset by the removal of “our trees”.

“It is a dilemma we have faced for many years and regrettably these trees need to be removed so that our old building can be removed, and a new purpose-built facility constructed for our church and community,” the elders said.

For years they had been reflecting on how to best continue “our mission in our community” and central to that mission was providing a “new warm, light, hospitable and accessible building”.

They understood the value people placed on trees and planned to add new plantings to the grounds as they built the new hub, the elders said.

The elders said they expected the removal of the trees to take several days and asked those protesting to look after themselves and keep some distance.

Once the trees were removed, the elders said they would have more certainty moving forward with their construction plans.