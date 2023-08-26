Revived Wyndham Rally to remember past champion driver

Barry Robinson driving a Vauxhall Chevette in the Slopedown Forest during the 1983 Wyndham Rally.

The Wyndham Rally, last held in 1998, is set to roar into life again next month with a former acclaimed local driver remembered.

The Barry Robinson Memorial Trophy will be presented to the winning crew in remembrance of Robinson who farmed in the Mokoreta area near Wyndham during the height of his rallying career.

“The first stage of the rally is only a couple of hundred metres from the family’s original farm,” the rally secretary Roger Laird said.

“The Eastern Southland Rally Club has decided to revive the rally as a new challenge and to honour Barry’s memory and to bring the club’s major event to our centre base, eastern Southland.”

Robinson who passed away in March 2022, was a South Island rally legend, Laird said. He led the 1983 New Zealand Rally Championship into the final round only to suffer an engine failure which cost him the title, and he had to settle for second.

Robinson won the Otago Rally three years running from 1981, the Southland Rally in 1983 and 1995, and the Wyndham Rally multiple times including a hat trick in 1988, 1989 and 1990 as well as the inaugural Catlins Coast Rally in 1991 with his daughter Anna co-driver.

“He also won a Canterbury Rally and was a fan favourite at the Ashley Forest Rallysprint through his exploits in Vauxhall Chevettes over the years,” Laird said.

“Barry had a dry sense of humour and always had time for anyone starting in a rally.”

Laird said there was already a great deal of interest in the rally.

“Past competitors are keen to come back and do it again and the event has given a lot of people the motivation to get their rally cars out of sheds.”

The five stage rally will be centred at Wyndham starting at the MLT Three Rivers Hotel in Redan Street, at 9.30am on Saturday, October 7.

The first stage, Wyndham Valley, is over 17.49 km and is followed by a stage of similar length, the 17.02 Mt Herbert stage. Cars then return to Wyndham for a Service Park before the 28.12km third stage in Waikawa Valley followed by the longest stage of the event, Quarry Hills over 43.06km.

The cars head back to Wyndham for another Service Park before the final stage at Tuturau over 20.79km.

The rally then ends where it began, at the MLT Three Rivers Hotel, after 126km of Special Stage competition linked by 110km of touring stage mileage.

“With the start and finish plus two Service Parks in Wyndham, the township will be a real focal point of the event,” Laird said.

The prizegiving will be held at the MLT Croydon Lodge.